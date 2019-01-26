Dr. Figueroa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Figueroa, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Figueroa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Figueroa works at
Locations
-
1
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6000
-
2
Advanced Psychiatric Group180 N San Gabriel Blvd Ste 201, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 795-5404
-
3
Huntington Geriatric and Family Medical Group2100 E Colorado Blvd Ste 1, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 229-9865
-
4
Keck Hospital of University of Southern California1520 San Pablo St Ste 1652, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Figueroa and his nurses are ALL EXCELLENT health providers. I am very pleased with the wonderful way that I am treated. The treatments and medications have saved my life.
About Dr. Carlos Figueroa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1760499511
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Psychiatry
