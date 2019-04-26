Dr. Figarola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Figarola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Figarola, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 8, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-4277
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Figarola?
I have seen Dr Figarola for 15 years, He treats you like a friend not a doctor, Even at my worst depression, he was calming giving sympathetic and warm advice to me. HIGHLY RECOMMEND
About Dr. Carlos Figarola, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1306999768
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figarola accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figarola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figarola has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Figarola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Figarola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figarola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figarola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figarola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.