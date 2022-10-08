See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Carlos Ferrari, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Ferrari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Ferrari works at Carlos Ferrari in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    915 Gessner Road Suite 375
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 375, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 864-5487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy

Treatment frequency



Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 08, 2022
    ALL THE DEMOGRAPHIC INFORMATION LISTED ON THIS SITE IS WRONG, FROM OFFICE ADDRESS , TO PHONE NUMBER, TO UNIVERSITY ATTENDED, ETC .HIS OFFICE HAS CONTACTED SITE TO CORRECT IT, UNFORTUNATELY NO RESPONSE. HIS SPECIALTY IS ROBOTIC BARIATRIC SURGERY, AND ROBOTIC HIATAL HERNIA REPAIR.
    LINDA , DR. FERRARI'S STAFF — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Carlos Ferrari, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679528376
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Ferrari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferrari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

