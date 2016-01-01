Overview

Dr. Carlos Fernandez, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute in Charlotte, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI and Ionia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.