Overview

Dr. Carlos Escasena, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Escasena works at The Headache Wellness Center in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.