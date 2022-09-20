Overview

Dr. Carlos Ermocilla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Ermocilla works at CareMore Medical Group Nevada Inc in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.