Dr. Carlos Ermocilla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and MountainView Hospital.
Maryland Office31521 S Mayland Pwy, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 320-3627
- 2 2870 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr E was very thorough & spent time going over issues. Extremely knowledgeable about health care & I feel fortunate to have Dr E as my health provider. Staff also friendly & accommodating.
- Hospital Regional De Changuinola, Republic Of Panama
- University Hospital Of Brooklyn (Downstate)
- Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Ermocilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ermocilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ermocilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ermocilla works at
Dr. Ermocilla speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ermocilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ermocilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ermocilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ermocilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.