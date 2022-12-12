Dr. Carlos Egas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Egas, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Egas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Central University Of Ecuador and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Locations
Riverwalk Surgical Services Pllc1211 N Shartel Ave Ste 902, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 610-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Egas, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Central University Of Ecuador
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egas has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Egas speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Egas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egas.
