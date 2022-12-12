Overview

Dr. Carlos Egas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Central University Of Ecuador and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Egas works at Riverwalk Surgical Services PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.