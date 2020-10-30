Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duran-Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Duran-Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 110, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-0235Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Delray Beach2655 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 368-0235Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duran-Martinez?
Dr. Duran-Martinez is one of my favorite doctors. I have been seeing him for years now. He is kind and understanding. What I love about him is that he takes the time to explain anything and everything to his patients. He answers all your questions and doesn't ever make you feel that your questions are not important. he also is very knowledgeable about other medical issues you may have related to his field or not. He has a great staff! I mean that from the bottom of my heart. They have patience and understanding. I recently had problems getting a medication thru my insurance company. I do not know how many times I called the office, but never once did they make me feel like I was being a "PITA". The insurance company was giving us a run around for a month! It was finally resolved. Carla was extremely helpful and we managed to keep each other laughing!!! I do not live close to his office now, but I will never change this doctor! Thank you Dr. Duran & staff! I am forever grateful to you.
About Dr. Carlos Duran-Martinez, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1013229707
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duran-Martinez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duran-Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duran-Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duran-Martinez works at
Dr. Duran-Martinez has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duran-Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duran-Martinez speaks French, Hebrew and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Duran-Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duran-Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duran-Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duran-Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.