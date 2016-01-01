Dr. Dominguez accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlos Dominguez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Dominguez, MD is a Hematology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Fac Med U La Habana and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Center at Larkin7029 Sw 61st Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 456-8399Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Non-Surgical Orthopedics6140 SW 70th St Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 284-7761
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Dominguez, MD
- Hematology
- 65 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467440156
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Fac Med U La Habana
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Dominguez speaks Spanish.
