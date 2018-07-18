Overview

Dr. Carlos Domingo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, OH.



Dr. Domingo works at Licking Memorial Vascular Surgery in Newark, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.