Dr. Carlos Del Coro Amengual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Coro Amengual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Del Coro Amengual, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Del Coro Amengual, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Del Coro Amengual works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
El Paso Office1601 Brown St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7641
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Coro Amengual?
Dr. Carlos del Coro has excellence in Kidney Transplant Surgery as well as a General Surgeon. He transplanted hand has taking care of me and my kidney since June 8, 2017.
About Dr. Carlos Del Coro Amengual, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1942227384
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Coro Amengual has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Coro Amengual accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Coro Amengual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Coro Amengual works at
Dr. Del Coro Amengual has seen patients for Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis and Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Coro Amengual on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Coro Amengual. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Coro Amengual.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Coro Amengual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Coro Amengual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.