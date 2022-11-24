Dr. Carlos Del Alcazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Alcazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Del Alcazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Del Alcazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Del Alcazar works at
Locations
Associates in Internal Medicine Healthcare LLC1810 Englishtown Rd, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 416-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and patient doctor - not over eager to prescribe medicine.
About Dr. Carlos Del Alcazar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255365912
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at St Lukes Division
- Columbia Univ College of Physicians and Surgeons
- Columbia University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Alcazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Alcazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Alcazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Alcazar works at
Dr. Del Alcazar speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Alcazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Alcazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Alcazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Alcazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.