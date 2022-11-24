Overview

Dr. Carlos Del Alcazar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Del Alcazar works at Associates In Internal Medicine Healthcare, LLC in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.