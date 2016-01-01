Dr. Carlos De Orduna Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Orduna Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos De Orduna Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos De Orduna Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Locations
Forever Young Institute4151 Hunters Park Ln Ste 132, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 251-4486Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Family Physicians of Winter Park Inc.911 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 747-0337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos De Orduna Sr, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1376597765
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Orduna Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Orduna Sr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Orduna Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Orduna Sr speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. De Orduna Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Orduna Sr.
