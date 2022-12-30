Dr. Carlos Rubin De Celis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin De Celis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rubin De Celis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Rubin De Celis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Autonoma De San Luis Potosi and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Locations
Austin Midtown901 W 38th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4913Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubin De Celis is an outstanding health care provider. He is knowledgeable, empathic, communicates key information in an easy to understand way, and takes time to make sure his patients have all their questions answered.
About Dr. Carlos Rubin De Celis, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1275571879
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Central Texas Medical Foundation
- Frankford Hospital
- University Autonoma De San Luis Potosi
- Medical Oncology
