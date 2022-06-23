Dr. Carlos David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos David, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos David, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neurological Inst, Fellow:Cerebrovasc- skull Base
Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David has been watching my aneurism for years. He has always gone over the pros and cons to have it clipped. He performed my craniotomy 5/31/22. I trust only him. I flew up from Florida because I only wanted him to do it. I trust and respect him!
About Dr. Carlos David, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Inst, Fellow:Cerebrovasc- skull Base
- Jackson Mem Hosp/Jackson Hlth, Neurological Surgery
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David has seen patients for Meningiomas, Cerebrovascular Disease and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. David speaks German and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
