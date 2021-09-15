Dr. Danger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Danger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Danger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Danger works at
Locations
1
Doctors At Home Miami Inc3661 S Miami Ave Ste 606, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-9023
2
Ivan F. Danger Phd PA1801 Coral Way Ste 405, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 854-9023
3
Jackson West Medical Center2801 NW 79th Ave, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (305) 854-9023
4
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 854-9023Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing this doctor for more than 10 years and he's always been attentive, calming, and a great overall person. He explains any meds given and has been there for me in my darkest moments. I thank him for all his help and advice.
About Dr. Carlos Danger, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1508890153
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Danger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danger works at
Dr. Danger speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Danger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danger.
