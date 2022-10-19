Overview

Dr. Carlos Cruz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University fo Texas, Medical Branch at Galveston|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Cruz works at Surgery Associates of North Texas in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.