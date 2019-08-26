Overview

Dr. Carlos Cruz Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.



Dr. Cruz Jr works at Ob.gyn. Specialist of Laredo PA in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.