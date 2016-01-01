See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Athens, GA
Dr. Carlos Cossio Sr, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (7)
Dr. Carlos Cossio Sr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. 

Dr. Cossio Sr works at Carlos M Cossio MD in Athens, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Carlos Cossio MD PC
    Carlos Cossio MD PC
1077 Baxter St Ste K, Athens, GA 30606
(706) 613-0313

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Cossio Sr, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1033118781
    Dr. Cossio Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cossio Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cossio Sr works at Carlos M Cossio MD in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cossio Sr’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cossio Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cossio Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cossio Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cossio Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

