Overview

Dr. Carlos Cosenza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Cosenza works at Barry A. Morguelan Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.