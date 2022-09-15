Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SYIAH KUALA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Carlos Cohen MD PA17900 NW 5th St Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 436-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Great Doctor, listens to your concerns and gives you the best treatment. Dr. Carlos Cohen is an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Carlos Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1194749259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SYIAH KUALA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.