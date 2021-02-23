Dr. Carlos Coelho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coelho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Coelho, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Coelho, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Coelho works at
Locations
-
1
Carlos E Coelho M D P A21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 510, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-6068
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coelho?
Very attentive with us patients,
About Dr. Carlos Coelho, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1184705196
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coelho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coelho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coelho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coelho works at
Dr. Coelho has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coelho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Coelho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coelho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coelho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coelho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.