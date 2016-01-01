Dr. Carlos Chong, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Chong, DDS
Overview
Dr. Carlos Chong, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Encinitas, CA.
Dr. Chong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chong, Carlos DDS142 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 652-1665
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
About Dr. Carlos Chong, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1538188263
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.