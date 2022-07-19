Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Charles, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Charles works at
Locations
-
1
Derma Di Colore115 W 27th St Ste 1001, New York, NY 10001 Directions (212) 423-6700
-
2
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
- 3 29 Fox St Fl 4, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-2350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
Dr. Charles has great bedside manner and is super knowledgeable. Great experience!
About Dr. Carlos Charles, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1760683833
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.