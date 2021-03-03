Dr. Carlos Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Castillo, MD
Dr. Carlos Castillo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville7751 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 205, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 644-3295Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville, Medical Oncology Division1699 S 14th St Ste 2, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 644-3296
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Dr. Castillo is outstanding. I have seen him for several years, and would recommend him to anyone needing care in the filed of oncology.
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science School of San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
