Overview

Dr. Carlos Castillo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Castillo works at 21st Century Oncology of Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.