Dr. Carlos Casas, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Casas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University School Of Medicine, Stanford, Ca. Neurosurgery Fellowship In Spine and Radiosurgery (Cyberknife).
Locations
Comprehensive NeuroSpine5353 N Federal Hwy Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 800-8877Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casas-Reyes has returned me to the place I I was way before the surgery. My gratitude for his skill is boundless.
About Dr. Carlos Casas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1811106578
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School Of Medicine, Stanford, Ca. Neurosurgery Fellowship In Spine and Radiosurgery (Cyberknife).
- Henry Ford Hospital. Detroit, MI. Neurosurgery Residency.
- Jackson Memorial Hospital/Va Hospital, University Of Miami. General Surgery Internship.
- Neurosurgery
