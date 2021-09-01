See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Carlos Casas, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Carlos Casas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University School Of Medicine, Stanford, Ca. Neurosurgery Fellowship In Spine and Radiosurgery (Cyberknife).

Dr. Casas works at Comprehensive NeuroSpine in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive NeuroSpine
    5353 N Federal Hwy Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 800-8877
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health North
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Brain Surgery
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Back Pain
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Sprain
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Endoscopic Thoracic Spine Surgery
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Fracture
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Laminotomy
Lumbar Fusion
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery
Lumbar Laminectomy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulator Implantation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinched Nerve in Back
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Infections
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
Stereotaxis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Disc Surgery
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 01, 2021
    Dr. Casas-Reyes has returned me to the place I I was way before the surgery. My gratitude for his skill is boundless.
    L. Lynch — Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Carlos Casas, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1811106578
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford University School Of Medicine, Stanford, Ca. Neurosurgery Fellowship In Spine and Radiosurgery (Cyberknife).
    • Henry Ford Hospital. Detroit, MI. Neurosurgery Residency.
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital/Va Hospital, University Of Miami. General Surgery Internship.
    • Neurosurgery
