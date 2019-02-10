See All Neurologists in Warwick, RI
Dr. Juan Canton, MD

Neurology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Juan Canton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SURESTE A C / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Canton works at Neurology Coma Child And Adult in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Coma Child And Adult
    390 Toll Gate Rd Ste 106, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 737-0005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evoked Potential Test

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 10, 2019
    Feb 10, 2019
My daughter is disabled and suddenly developed epilepsy at age 12. The first neuro we saw was condescending, hated answering questions, and prescribed a med that has a relatively higher risk of serious side effects. I decided to seek a second opinion and found Dr. Canton, who spent over an hour discussing our options and explaining his choice of medication based on her specific seizures. She has been seizure free for a year now thanks to his expertise, and on a much safer and well tolerated med.
    Lily Q. in RI — Feb 10, 2019
    About Dr. Juan Canton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023182383
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SURESTE A C / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juan Canton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canton works at Neurology Coma Child And Adult in Warwick, RI. View the full address on Dr. Canton’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Canton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

