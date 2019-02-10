Dr. Juan Canton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juan Canton, MD
Overview
Dr. Juan Canton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SURESTE A C / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Canton works at
Locations
Neurology Coma Child And Adult390 Toll Gate Rd Ste 106, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 737-0005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canton?
My daughter is disabled and suddenly developed epilepsy at age 12. The first neuro we saw was condescending, hated answering questions, and prescribed a med that has a relatively higher risk of serious side effects. I decided to seek a second opinion and found Dr. Canton, who spent over an hour discussing our options and explaining his choice of medication based on her specific seizures. She has been seizure free for a year now thanks to his expertise, and on a much safer and well tolerated med.
About Dr. Juan Canton, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023182383
Education & Certifications
- REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SURESTE A C / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canton speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Canton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.