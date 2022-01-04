Overview

Dr. Carlos Calle-Muller, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Calle-Muller works at Heart and Vascular Care in Canton, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.