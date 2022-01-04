Dr. Carlos Calle-Muller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calle-Muller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Calle-Muller, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Calle-Muller, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Heart and Vascular Care1495 Hickory Flat Hwy Ste 140, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (678) 513-2273
Heart and Vascular Care3970 Deputy Bill Cantrell Mem Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (678) 513-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Muller installed my pacemaker and I have continued under his care for past 6 mos or so. I’m entirely pleased & satisfied and I’m not easy to please. I’ve found him to be both knowledgeable & responsive to my concerns & questions as well as friendly & caring.
About Dr. Carlos Calle-Muller, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1891081576
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
