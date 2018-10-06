Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buznego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Buznego works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Practice At 8940 N Kendall Dr Suite 400-E8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buznego?
Dr. Buznego was so great and thorough! I feel a lot better about surgery
About Dr. Carlos Buznego, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851512354
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Inst
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Washington University St Louis
- Washington University, St Louis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buznego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buznego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buznego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buznego works at
Dr. Buznego speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buznego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buznego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buznego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buznego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.