Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
Burnett Plastic Surgery189 ELM ST, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 838-7688
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Had a consultation with him and he lasted an hour talking to me and listening to my concerns! My procedure with him will be April 24th and I am so exited!
About Dr. Carlos Burnett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rancho Los Amigos Med Center
- UMDNJ
- Kings Co Hosp/SUNY Health Science Center
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Columbia University
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
