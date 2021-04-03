Overview

Dr. Carlos Borras, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SINAI-GRACE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Borras works at TMC One Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.