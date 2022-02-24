See All Psychiatrists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Carlos Borge, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Carlos Borge, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carlos Borge, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Borge works at BORGE CARLOS MD in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Upshaw, MD
Dr. William Upshaw, MD
8 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Borge Carlos MD
    80 S Tuttle Ave Ste 110, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 330-9080

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Borge?

Feb 24, 2022
Dr. Borge is professional, and thorough. I feel very comfortable with him. Unfortunately it me 30 years to find him and finally get the correct diagnosis and treatment. Changed my life. Definitely recommend.
K — Feb 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Carlos Borge, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carlos Borge, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Borge to family and friends

Dr. Borge's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Borge

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carlos Borge, MD.

About Dr. Carlos Borge, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1881715316
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • C F Menninger Memorial Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carlos Borge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Borge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Borge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Borge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borge.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Carlos Borge, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.