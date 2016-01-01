Overview

Dr. Carlos Bernal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Bernal works at Pasadena Health Center in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.