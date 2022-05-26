Dr. Carlos Benavides, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benavides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Benavides, DDS
Overview
Dr. Carlos Benavides, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sierra Vista, AZ.
Dr. Benavides works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Village Sierra Vista400 N Highway 90 Byp Ste C2, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 386-6683
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benavides?
This was only my first visit, but I was impressed with Dr. Benavides and Dental Village. The waiting room was very clean and comfortable with bottled water available for patients (it's already quite warm here in Sierra Vista). All of the staff, from the front desk to the dentist himself were extremely friendly and helpful. They worked together well and did their jobs efficiently. This is, in fact, the most organized dental office I've ever visited. I had concerns about a broken tooth and had all of my questions answered and an appointment set up in a short amount of time to get it fixed. The dentist and his assistant explained things well and made me feel at ease. I'm not sure what else I can say, as I've had just one appointment and these are first impressions, but I was very happy with Dental Village. It's also conveniently located right next to Walmart so I can do some shopping after my dentist appointments.
About Dr. Carlos Benavides, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1922459692
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benavides has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benavides accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benavides using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benavides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benavides works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Benavides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benavides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benavides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benavides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.