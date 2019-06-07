Overview

Dr. Carlos Bello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Carlos J Finlay Medical School and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.



Dr. Bello works at General Surgery, Gynecology in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.