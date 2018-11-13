Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Barrera, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Barrera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital.
Locations
- 1 7190 SW 87th Ave Ste 306, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 670-0576
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I WAS RECENTLY REFERRED TO DR. BARRERA BY MY PRIMARY DOCTOR AND I WAS ABLE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT RELATIVELY QUICKLY. I FOUND THE STAFF TO BE PROFESSIONAL AND DR. BARRERA WAS VERY THOROUGH DURING MY APPOINTMENT.
About Dr. Carlos Barrera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841371093
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
