Dr. Carlos Barcelo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Carlos Barcelo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Barcelo works at International Craniofacial Institute/Cleft Lip and Palate Treatment Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    International Craniofacial Institute
    11970 N Central Expy Ste 270, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 331-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Facial Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Facial Reconstruction
Wound Repair

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Oct 17, 2018
    Yes I totally agree the entire staff are AMAZING! I feel like family now. They took great care of me. I just had surgery 4 weeks ago and they took care of everything with my insurance as Well as my cares and concerns. My results with my Tummy Tuck are absolutely GREAT! I'm so thankful for Dr. Carlos Barcelo. My body is as good as new! Better than I expected! He's one of the best in Dallas TX!
    Regina Brinson in Dallas — Oct 17, 2018
    About Dr. Carlos Barcelo, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1447233523
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Barcelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barcelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barcelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barcelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barcelo works at International Craniofacial Institute/Cleft Lip and Palate Treatment Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Barcelo’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Barcelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barcelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barcelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barcelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

