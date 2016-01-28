Overview

Dr. Carlos Barbosa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They graduated from INDUSTRIAL UNIVERSITY OF SANTANDER / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE.



Dr. Barbosa works at One Source Pediatrics PA in Weston, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.