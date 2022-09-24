Dr. Carlos Barba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Barba, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Barba, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX.
Dr. Barba works at
Locations
Carlos A Barba5505 S Frontage Rd Ste 301, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 462-1638
Carlos A Barba800 W Jefferson St Ste 100, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 517-2305
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough with explaining procedure. The powerpoint presentation he does with his patients is so helpful. It explains every detail about the surgery and what to expect! Excellent educator and doctor!
About Dr. Carlos Barba, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1679581359
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barba works at
Dr. Barba has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, Umbilical Hernia and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Barba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.