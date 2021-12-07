Overview

Dr. Carlos Ballestas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad del Medicina|Universidad Del Norte and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Ballestas works at HCA Florida Westside Primary Care in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.