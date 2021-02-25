Dr. Carlos Baleeiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baleeiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Baleeiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Baleeiro, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universidade Federal Da Bahia, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates725 Glenwood Dr Ste E500, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
How was your appointment with Dr. Baleeiro?
I have been treated for COPD, by Dr. Baleeiro for a few years now, and I am happy with the treatment I have received, and the results.
About Dr. Carlos Baleeiro, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1841223039
Education & Certifications
- Mcp Hahnemann University
- Mcp Hahnemann University
- Universidade Federal Da Bahia, Faculdade De Medicina
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Dr. Baleeiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baleeiro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baleeiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baleeiro speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Baleeiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baleeiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baleeiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baleeiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.