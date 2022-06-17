Dr. Carlos Bagley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Bagley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Bagley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and Texas Health Frisco.
Dr. Bagley works at
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2300
- 2 12500 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 604-9140
UTSW Comprehensive Spine Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- Texas Health Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Basically, I was in a wheelchair getting worse by day, now I am back to normal!
About Dr. Carlos Bagley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801939947
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagley works at
Dr. Bagley has seen patients for Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagley.
