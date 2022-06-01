Overview

Dr. Carlos Bachier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine (San Juan, Puerto Rico)|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Bachier works at Methodist Physicians Texas Transplant Specialists - Adult Blood Marrow Transplant in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Acute Leukemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.