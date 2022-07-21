See All Neurologists in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Carlos Azaret, MD

Neurology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Azaret, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Azaret works at HCA Florida Broward Orthopedics - Tamarac in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL and Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Medical Group
    7225 N University Dr Ste 102, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 321-1776
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Holy Cross Hospital Phil Smith Neuroscience Institute
    4725 N Federal Hwy, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 414-9750
  3. 3
    Holy Cross Urgent Care Center and Offices
    3481 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 414-9750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 21, 2022
    Dr Azaret is amazing. He is very patient, makes you feel very comfortable, and is very professional. He is genuinely concerned about your well being and has such a great, positive attitude!! What a gem!!
    Sandra Palazzo — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Carlos Azaret, MD

    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770530925
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Cath Hosp
    • Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
    • Neurology
