Overview

Dr. Carlos Azaret, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Azaret works at HCA Florida Broward Orthopedics - Tamarac in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL and Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.