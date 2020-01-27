Overview

Dr. Carlos Azar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Azar works at CARLOS A AZAR, MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Tendon Repair, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.