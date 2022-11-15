Overview

Dr. Carlos Arce-Lara, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.



Dr. Arce-Lara works at Alliance Cancer Care Arizona in Casa Grande, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Sun City, AZ, Sun City West, AZ and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.