Dr. Carlos Arce-Lara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce-Lara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Arce-Lara, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Arce-Lara, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.
Dr. Arce-Lara works at
Locations
-
1
Alliance Cancer Care Arizona - Casa Grande1876 E Sabin Dr Ste 10, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 381-6300
-
2
Alliance Cancer Care Arizona - Scottsdale7340 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (520) 836-9800
-
3
Alliance Cancer Care Arizona - Sun City13184 N 103RD DR, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 972-2902
-
4
Alliance Cancer Care Arizona - Sun City West14506 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-8898
-
5
Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (866) 680-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arce-Lara?
Dr.Arce-Lara is most helpful and kind. His erudition enables great and life-saving patient teaching. Positive attitude and supportive care are heartfelt.
About Dr. Carlos Arce-Lara, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326265273
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arce-Lara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arce-Lara accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arce-Lara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arce-Lara works at
Dr. Arce-Lara has seen patients for Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arce-Lara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arce-Lara speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce-Lara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce-Lara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arce-Lara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arce-Lara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.