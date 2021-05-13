See All Neurosurgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Carlos Arce, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Arce, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Arce works at University of Florida Jacksonville Physicians Inc in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Florida Jacksonville Physicians Inc
    4555 Emerson St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 633-0052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Uf Health Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 13, 2021
    Dr Arce saved my son's life. My son had a massive TBI. Dr Arce removed part of his skull and put it in his stomach to keep it viable. As my son's brain swelled, it did so going up through the opening made instead of down his spine which would have killed him. Dr. Arce eventually replaced that piece of skull, removing it from his stomach and placing it back where it belonged. In doing so, I insisted that Dr Arce use the scar from the first surgery for the 2nd surgery leaving my son with one scar instead of 2 in his head, as in most TBI patients. I didn't want my son's 1st impression to others be solely as a TBI victim. Dr. Arce did that successfully, which is hard to do due to cutting through scar tissue. 4 successful surgeries. The 5th involved removing a blood clot that had developed between the brain and the skull. Again successful. Dr Arce is a father of 6. He fought as hard to save my son's life as if he was 1 of own, which is what I asked him to do. Forever grateful to this man.
    Sue Murray-Mathews — May 13, 2021
    About Dr. Carlos Arce, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750355251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Arce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arce works at University of Florida Jacksonville Physicians Inc in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Arce’s profile.

    Dr. Arce has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Arce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

