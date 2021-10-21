See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Moorpark, CA
Dr. Carlos Alves, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carlos Alves, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Moorpark, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School In Dallas and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Alves works at Conejo Valley Electrophysiology in Moorpark, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conejo Valley Electrophysiology, Inc.
    865 Patriot Dr Ste 201, Moorpark, CA 93021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3848
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Palpitations
Syncope
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Heart Palpitations
Syncope
Sick Sinus Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • SCAN Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Carlos Alves, MD

    Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    20 years of experience
    English, Portuguese and Spanish
    1558342717
    Education & Certifications

    Johns Hopkins|Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School In Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Alves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alves works at Conejo Valley Electrophysiology in Moorpark, CA. View the full address on Dr. Alves’s profile.

    Dr. Alves has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Syncope and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Alves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

