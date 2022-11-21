Dr. Carlos Alonso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alonso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Alonso, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Alonso, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Alonso works at
Advanced Rheumatology of South Florida3659 S Miami Ave Ste 3005, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 860-6260Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medica
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Alonso?
The medical team is great. Dr Alonso is excellent.
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043223902
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
Dr. Alonso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alonso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alonso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alonso works at
Dr. Alonso has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alonso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alonso speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Alonso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alonso.
