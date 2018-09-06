Overview

Dr. Carlos Alfonso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Alfonso works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.